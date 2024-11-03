Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey treated for dehydration at campaign rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was treated by paramedics Sunday after appearing to become unsteady at a campaign rally for congressional candidate Caroleene Dobson. Ivey’s office said the governor was dehydrated. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor was dehydrated. Maiola said the governor was treated with fluids and is at home. The 80-year-old governor was attending a Sunday evening campaign rally for Dobson at SweetCreek Farm Market in Pike Road. Witnesses said Ivey was shaking as she stood with Dobson and grabbed on to a beam for support. WAKA posted video from the event showing the governor looking unsteady. An ambulance was called, and medics treated the governor at the scene.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.