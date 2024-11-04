Board set to renew 211 call center service Countywide

The Board of Supervisors is slated tomorrow to renew an agreement for 211 call center service throughout Riverside County, at a cost of $2.2 million, connecting callers with government agencies and nonprofits that can help them with a variety of needs.

The contract with Rancho Cucamonga-based Inland Southern California 211+ would take effect immediately and expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

The 211 service has been available countywide for nearly a decade, though the board approved the county's first contract with Inland Southern California 211+ in early 2022, following termination of a compact with a previous provider.

"Riverside County residents have faced significant barriers in accessing critical social services, often dealing with complex and fragmented systems,'' according to an Executive Office statement posted to the board's agenda for Tuesday. "Inland Southern California 211+ -- the only nationally accredited, 24/7 contact center for social services with a three-digit number -- plays a vital role in addressing these challenges."

Call center specialists are available around the clock and are trained to refer callers to government offices and nonprofits best able to assist them with obtaining Medi-Cal benefits, veterans aid, food stamps, disability care and free or low-cost transportation.

Specialists are also trained in crisis intervention, much the same as suicide hotline operators, and can additionally field child, dependent adult and senior abuse complaints.

"ISC211 has been a crucial resource during emergency events, alleviating call traffic for emergency responders and county staff and serving as a trusted messenger for residents and county departments,'' the EO stated.

Under the agreement, all calls must be logged, noting callers' zip codes, needs and whether they received referrals.

"This investment is expected to have a profound impact on the community, benefiting thousands of residents annually,'' the EO said. "By prioritizing calls, enhancing case management and improving data tracking, ISC211 will provide quicker and more efficient access to a wide range of social services."

The county would rely on remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the contract and system costs.