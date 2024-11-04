Britain’s foreign secretary says slavery reparations not about cash transfer

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy says reparations for the U.K.’s role in the slave trade are not about the “transfer of cash” and reiterated his country’s position that leans toward focusing on the future. Lammy is visiting Nigeria and told the BBC on Monday that people want to think about the future and not to debate about reparations. He says Britain is pursuing a new approach to how it relates to African nations that will deliver on “respectful partnerships.” Although a handful of nations have apologized for their role in slavery, the U.K. has never formally done so.

