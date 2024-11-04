TODEC set to offer free rides to rural-area voters on Election Day

More help was planned to get people to the polls on Tuesday.

TODEC, which was an organization offering support to local immigrants, said it would be offering free transportation to folks in rural areas.

Areas included were North Shore, Mecca, and Thermal.

The program was being called 'Vota Van', where the drivers would be picking up voters from their homes and taking them to the polls.

TODEC said there was a lack of transportation in those areas.

It said if you needed to schedule a 'Vota Van' pickup to call (888) 863-3291, or click here.