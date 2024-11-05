Why AP called the Texas Senate race for Ted Cruz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz successfully defended his seat against Democratic Rep. Colin Allred based on the incumbent’s competitive showing in the state’s large population centers, bolstered by his overwhelming leads in more conservative rural areas across the state. The AP called Cruz’s victory at 11:39 p.m. ET, sealing off a possible path for Democrats to retain control of the Senate. The AP only declares a winner once it can determine that a trailing candidate can’t close the gap and overtake the vote leader.

