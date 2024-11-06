Skip to Content
Vehicle crashes into a pole, temporarily leaving hundreds without power in Coachella

By
today at 7:24 PM
Published 5:42 PM

Nearly 950 customers were without power in Coachella after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

The crash was reported in the area of 48th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Imperial Irrigation District confirmed that power was restored to all but one customers by 7:00 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that the roadway is closed southbound from Ave 48 to Ave 49 on Van Buren.

Deputies are the scene investigating the crash.

Jesus Reyes

