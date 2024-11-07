Chargers host Titans in what could be a defensive-led matchup

Tennessee (2-6) at LA Chargers (5-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Titans 1-7; Chargers 5-3.

Series record: Chargers lead 29-19-1.

Last meeting: Titans beat Chargers 27-24 in Nashville on Sept. 17, 2023.

Last week: Titans beat Patriots 20-17, OT; Chargers beat the Browns 27-10 in Cleveland.

Titans offense: overall (27), rush (12), pass (31), scoring (27).

Titans defense: overall (1), rush (11), pass (1), scoring (27).

Chargers offense: overall (25), rush (18), pass (24), scoring (T-26).

Chargers defense: overall (7), rush (9), pass (9), scoring (1).

Turnover differential: Titans minus-11; Chargers plus-9.

Titans player to watch

QB Will Levis. The second-year quarterback has missed three straight games with a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder. The Titans desperately need to see the 33rd pick overall in 2023 back on the field in first-year coach Brian Callahan’s offense. Levis has a TD pass in four of his five starts, but is still looking to finish his first win this season. If not, Mason Rudolph will start his fourth game coming off his best performance this season.

Chargers player to watch

WR Quentin Johnston had a career-high 118 yards receiving, keyed largely by a 66-yard touchdown grab on a busted coverage by the Browns. The Chargers drafted Johnston 21st overall in 2023 because of the big-play ability he displayed in college at TCU, but explosive gains had been few and far between in his first 22 NFL games. If Johnston can build off last week’s performance, QB Justin Herbert might have the No. 1 passing game option he has been looking for all season.

Key matchup

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz vs. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman. It’s going to be tough sledding for both offenses. The Titans may be the NFL’s stingiest defense when it comes to yards allowed per game. The Chargers lead the league where it matters most, allowing 12.6 points per game, which are the fewest this season. That means the pressure will be on Holz and Roman to maximize whatever scoring opportunities come along, as the difference between a touchdown and a field goal will be immense taking into account the quality of the opposition. Roman’s unit has performed better of late, getting a season-high 27 points on Sunday. The Titans have scored at least 20 only twice this season and needed OT to reach 20 last week.

Key injuries

The Titans will be playing their first game without a pair of starters just placed on injured reserve in C Lloyd Cushenberry and S Quandre Diggs. Daniel Brunskill could replace Cushenberry if RG Dillon Radunz (toe) returns after missing last week. They are hoping to get back starting CB L’Jarius Sneed who has missed the past three games with an injured quadriceps muscle. RB Tyjae Spears also could return after missing three straight with a hamstring. … Chargers LB Junior Colson (ankle) and WR Simi Fehoko (elbow) were put on injured reserve Wednesday. CB Kristian Fulton could miss a second straight game because of a hamstring strain. RB Gus Edwards (ankle) is designated to return off injured reserve after returning to practice this week.

Series notes

This will be the 50th game between these charter members of the American Football League. But the now Titans have not won on the road against the Chargers since 1990 when they were the Houston Oilers. They lost nine straight to the Chargers between 1993 and 2012. The Titans couldn’t beat the Chargers even in London in 2018. But the Titans have won two of the past three — both victories in Nashville.

Stats and stuff

The Titans have been the NFL’s best unit against the pass, giving up just 155.8 yards per game. They also have just three interceptions. … QB Mason Rudolph has thrown for at least 215 yards and a TD pass in each of his three starts for the Titans. … RB Tony Pollard led the Titans with 154 yards from scrimmage, including a season-high 128 yards rushing. … WR Calvin Ridley has had at least five catches for at least 70 yards receiving each of the past two games. … WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had five catches for 50 yards and a TD last week. He has had a TD catch in each of the past four games. … DT Jeffery Simmons had a sack and recovered a fumble last week. … LB Arden Key had a sack and a forced fumble last week. … S Amani Hooker had a career-high two interceptions last week. … Titans K Nick Folk has made 20 straight field goals for the fourth-longest streak of his career. He also has made an NFL record 82 consecutive field goals on attempts less than 40 yards. … The Chargers just became the sixth team since 1990 to allow 20 points or fewer in each of its first eight games. … Over the past four games, the Los Angeles offense is moving the chains on third down at a solid 43.1% rate (25 of 58). Much of that success happened in Denver on Oct. 13, getting it done 11 times in 18 tries (61.1%). … CB Elijah Molden is one of three players with at least three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Besides Molden — who played his first three seasons in Tennessee before being traded to the Chargers in August — in that trio are Packers S Xavier McKinney and Texans S Calen Bullock. … OLB Khalil Mack has a sack in each of the past two games. If he gets another Sunday, it will be Mack’s second three-game streak in a Los Angeles uniform (Nov. 19-Dec. 3, 2023) … K Cameron Dicker has been scuffling recently, missing an extra point in each of the past two games. He also sent a 44-yard field goal wide left in Cleveland.

Fantasy tip

The Chargers D/ST is going to be in demand this week. Not only have they held opponents under 17 points in all three home games, Los Angeles has five takeaways in those outings. Considering Levis and Rudolph have combined for 11 interceptions, there should be plenty of chances to rack up fantasy points.

