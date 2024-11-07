Palm Springs holds closed session to discuss Section 14 restitutions

The Palm Springs City Council is holding closed session to discuss the issue of restitution, Thursday, November 7.

Survivors hope that these sessions will mark the beginning of a concrete path to restitution, one that goes beyond apologies. "Section 14 Survivors and Descendants" is demanding $42 million in restitution, including programmatic incentives and $9 million in cash payments.

Section 14 residents and families receiving priority for placement. A community land trust benefiting those who lived on Section 14.

$9 million in cash payments, which the Survivors are willing to accept over a period of time.

Renaming a park in or near Section 14.

A day of remembrance for Section 14 residents and our ancestors.

addressing social, racial and economic justice issues in Palm Springs. And it would establish a partnership between the city and the Section 14 Survivors to develop a

cultural and racial healing center. This cultural and racial healing center would honor their

families' contributions to Palm Springs and remind future generations of how important it is to

learn from the wrongs of the past so we don’t repeat them in the future.

Section 14 was a one-square-mile area of land located next to Downtown Palm Springs. The city participated in clearing the Agua Caliente land for future development in the 1960s, after its mostly minority residents had been evicted.

This will be followed by a public hearing exclusively dedicated to Section 14 on November 14, 2024.

