Palm Springs Walk of the Stars to honor ‘General Hospital’ actor Tristan Rogers

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced today that "General Hospital" actor Tristan Rogers will be the 471st person honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars.

The ceremony will occur at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at 849 North Palm Canyon Drive, according to a statement from the chamber.

A Melbourne-born actor who played spy-turned-police-commissioner Robert Scorpio on the show for 12 years in the '80s and '90s, Rogers has been a Palm Springs resident for over three decades. He has returned to the show and its spin-off to reprise the role for 15 stints, lasting anywhere from one week to six months.

The character was involved in the marriage of Luke and Laura Spencer, a 1981 event that still holds the record as the most-watched American daytime drama episode ever.

"His performances have inspired fans across generations,'' said Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce in a statement. "We're thrilled to celebrate his contributions not only to the entertainment industry but also to our community through his generous philanthropic efforts."

Rogers is also known for voicing Jake in the 1990 Disney movie "The Rescuers Down Under" and an 11-month stretch on "The Young and the Restless."

Across an entertainment career lasting for more than half a century, he has appeared in a handful of genre movies, from slashers to erotic thrillers, in addition to several other TV roles and voiceover work for Reebok and Outback Steakhouse, among others.

"This honor on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars is truly special to me,'' Rogers said in a statement. "It represents not only my journey in entertainment but also my strong connection to this remarkable community, as Palm Springs has been my adopted home for many years."