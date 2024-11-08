Anti-abortion advocates press Trump for more restrictions as abortion pill sales spike
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anti-abortion advocates say they will quickly dismantle some of President Joe Biden’s abortion policies once President-elect Donald Trump makes his return to the White House next year. It could mean a push to revoke a federal directive for hospitals to provide emergency abortions for pregnant women in medical distress. Eased access of abortion pills, introduced under the Biden administration, could also be at risk. Some women are responding by stocking up on birth control, emergency contraception and abortion pills, with one telehealth provider seeing a 600% spike in abortion pill sales since Election Day.