One person dead after crashing into a tree in Palm Springs Friday afternoon

Police said one person was killed after crashing into a tree Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:52 PM on the 1800 block of Golf Club Drive.

Officers and Palm Springs Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and determined that a single male occupant was involved in the collision after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Traffic Unit at (760) 323-8125.

Golf Club Drive was closed between 34th Avenue and Fairway Circle. The roadway was reopened by 5:30 p.m.

Police are investigating the crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any developments.