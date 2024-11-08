The Democrats are starting to discuss party chair candidates for the second Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic Party faces existential questions after Donald Trump’s resounding victory. One of the first: Who will lead it? Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison is not expected to seek a second term. The elected leaders being discussed include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, former Georgia lawmaker Stacey Abrams, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Martin O’Malley, the former Maryland governor and current commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

