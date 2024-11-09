US will appeal judge’s ruling that 9/11 defendants can plead guilty and avoid the death penalty
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defense official says the Defense Department will appeal a military judge’s ruling that plea agreements struck by the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and two of his co-defendants are valid. The judge’s ruling this past week had voided Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s order to throw out the deals. The judge concluded that the plea agreements were valid and he granted the three motions to enter guilty pleas. The defense official says the U.S. will also seek a postponement of any hearing on the pleas. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss legal matters.