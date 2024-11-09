US will appeal judge’s ruling that 9/11 defendants can plead guilty and avoid the death penalty

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defense official says the Defense Department will appeal a military judge’s ruling that plea agreements struck by the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and two of his co-defendants are valid. The judge’s ruling this past week had voided Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s order to throw out the deals. The judge concluded that the plea agreements were valid and he granted the three motions to enter guilty pleas. The defense official says the U.S. will also seek a postponement of any hearing on the pleas. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss legal matters.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.