AP Top 25: Oregon remains No. 1 as Big Ten grabs 4 of top 5 spots; Georgia, Miami out of top 10

Oregon is the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the fourth straight week. Georgia and Miami dropped out of the top 10 following losses and there was additional movement caused by four other ranked teams getting beat. Voters made the Ducks a unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2 and Texas got a two-rung bump to No. 3. Penn State and Indiana rounded out the top five.

