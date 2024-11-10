MTV EMAs to honor Busta Rhymes. Taylor is the leading nominee and Rita Ora is hosting

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The MTV EMAs will honor hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes with its Global Icon Award Sunday. The 12-time Grammy Award nominee, who has more than 10 million album sales under his belt, will also take over the EMA stage in Manchester to perform a medley of his greatest hits. British singer Rita Ora hosts the show for a record third time. Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the second year running scoring seven nods, including best artist, best video, best pop and biggest fans. Other top contenders include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.