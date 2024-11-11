Skip to Content
News

Joshua Tree National Park celebrates Veterans Day with free fee

By
Published 3:41 PM

Joshua Tree National Park is honoring Veterans Day by providing free entry to the park to Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Many National Park Service employees served in the military and Joshua Tree National Park thanks them for their service and their continuing dedication to their country as they work to preserve and protect the nation's heritage according to the National Park Service.

During World War II, Joshua Tree’s rugged desert landscape served as a training ground for soldiers getting ready for missions overseas according to the parks social media.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the celebration.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content