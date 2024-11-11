Joshua Tree National Park celebrates Veterans Day with free fee

Joshua Tree National Park is honoring Veterans Day by providing free entry to the park to Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Many National Park Service employees served in the military and Joshua Tree National Park thanks them for their service and their continuing dedication to their country as they work to preserve and protect the nation's heritage according to the National Park Service.

During World War II, Joshua Tree’s rugged desert landscape served as a training ground for soldiers getting ready for missions overseas according to the parks social media.

