Indio residents raise safety concerns amid attempted car burglary

Residents in Desert Trace in Indio are voicing concerns about neighborhood safety after an attempted car burglary video is circulating on social media.

The video shows a person pulling on car handles but leaving without taking anything.

Neighbors said they worry this incident may signal a rise in thefts as the valley’s population increases with seasonal visitors and holiday shoppers.

Ben Guitron, Indio Police Department public information officer, said there was a report of suspicious activity Monday evening in the Desert Trace neighborhood, which is in the southeast end of the city, near the area of Avenue 48th and east of Calhoun Street.

"We received a report of suspicious activity in the area," Guitron said. "It's an ongoing investigation. Nothing significant, although it is important that when people do call in activities like this to one, report them to the police department if they see something unusual in their neighborhoods."

He said residents can help prevent these incidents by locking cars, keeping valuables hidden and reporting suspicious activity.

