Judge sets April trial date for Sarah Palin’s libel claim against The New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has set an April retrial date for Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times, even as lawyers on both sides for the first time said they hope they can settle the case. Judge Jed S. Rakoff said during a telephone conference Tuesday that the trial can begin April 14 if a deal can’t be reached before then. A Manhattan federal appeals court in August restored the libel claim by the onetime Republican vice presidential candidate and ex-governor of Alaska. It rejected a ruling tossing out the case that Rakoff issued while a jury deliberated.

