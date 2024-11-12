Republican Gabe Evans ousts Democratic US Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Republican Gabe Evans has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in one of the nation’s most-watched races. Evans flipped the Colorado House seat north of Denver to Republican control. The race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District was a crucial piece in Republican’s goal of retaining control of the House. It also tested Republicans’ and Democrats’ appeal to Latinos, who make up nearly 40% of the district’s population. Evans is a state representative and former police officer and soldier. He focused on border security and reducing crime. The 8th District was created after redistricting in 2020.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.