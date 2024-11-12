Sykes scores 12, Southern Utah knocks off Bethesda (CA) 107-54

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Xavier Sykes had 12 points in Southern Utah’s 107-54 win against Bethesda (CA) on Tuesday night.

Sykes shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (3-0). Hercy Miller scored 11 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line. Duncan Reid went 3 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Edward Spencer finished with eight points for the Flames.

