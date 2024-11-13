Evacuation, shelter-in-place orders in place after gas leak in Beaumont

A gas leak in Beaumont has prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders Wednesday morning.

The gas leak was first reported at around 9:40 a.m. in the area of E 8th Street and Cherry Avenue.

CAL FIRE noted that the gas company is at the scene to mitigate the leak. Crews will remain on scene until the leak is mitigated.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents on 8th Street from Illinois Avenue to Palo Alto Avenue.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents on the 8th Street between Illinois Avenue and Pennsylvania.

An evacuation center has been set up at The Albert A. Chatigny Senior Center at 1310 Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont.

Authorities said 8th Street is closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and American Avenue.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.