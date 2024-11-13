Italy’s president sharply rebukes Elon Musk over comments on X about migration court rulings

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has sharply rebuked Elon Musk. President Sergio Mattarella issued an unusually piqued statement on Wednesday following Musk’s weighing in on Italian court rulings that have stymied the government’s plans to process some asylum-seekers in Albania. Musk wrote earlier that the court rulings were unacceptable and that “these judges have to go.” Mattarella didn’t cite Musk by name but made clear he was referring to him and asked: “Do the people of Italy live in a democracy or does an unelected autocracy make the decisions?” Mattarella demanded respect for Italy’s sovereignty especially from other soon-to-be public officials.

