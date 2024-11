Sudan keeps key aid crossing from Chad open for hard-hit Darfur region as famine grows

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Sudan’s military-controlled government says a key border crossing with Chad will stay open to keep much-needed humanitarian aid flowing into the hard-hit Darfur region. Sudan´s ruling Sovereign Council says the decision on the Adre crossing followed a meeting with United Nations agencies and local and international aid groups. The border crossing, was closed earlier this year but reopened in August for three months by the Sovereign Council to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Darfur. Famine has been confirmed in the Zamzam displacement camp near al-Fasher, West Darfur´s provincial capital.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.