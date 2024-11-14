COD breaking ground on Palm Springs campus

College of the Desert will be breaking ground on its long-anticipated Palm Springs campus Thursday, Nov. 14, after nearly two decades of planning and development.

The new campus will offer state-of-the-art facilities and educational opportunities for prospective students across the Coachella Valley.

It will feature cutting-edge facilities to provide students with hands-on experiences in the Hospitality and Tourism industries, including culinary training and a student-supported restaurant on site. Future programs will prepare students for careers in Architecture, Digital Arts, and Healthcare that will directly support the economic impact in the Coachella Valley.

The campus is set to open in 2027.

