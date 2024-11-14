Skip to Content
News

COD breaking ground on Palm Springs campus

College of the Desert
By
Published 10:03 AM

College of the Desert will be breaking ground on its long-anticipated Palm Springs campus Thursday, Nov. 14, after nearly two decades of planning and development.

The new campus will offer state-of-the-art facilities and educational opportunities for prospective students across the Coachella Valley.

It will feature cutting-edge facilities to provide students with hands-on experiences in the Hospitality and Tourism industries, including culinary training and a student-supported restaurant on site. Future programs will prepare students for careers in Architecture, Digital Arts, and Healthcare that will directly support the economic impact in the Coachella Valley.

The campus is set to open in 2027.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Avila

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content