Skip to Content
News

Dead Body Discovered in Banning Field

Edward Nerey KESQ
By
New
Published 3:02 PM

The remains of a person were discovered today in a field near a Banning intersection, but the cause of death and the length of time the body was at the location could not be immediately confirmed.

The individual's remains were uncovered shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday near Sunset Avenue and West Wilson Street, just north of Interstate 10, according to the Banning Police Department.

Capt. Brandon Smith said that a landscaping crew cutting at the site encountered the remains and called 911.

"It appears the remains had been there a while,'' Smith told City News Service, adding that due to the level of decomposition, authorities couldn't immediately confirm whether the person was a man or woman.

He said Riverside County Coroner's Office investigators took possession of the body for autopsy, which will likely determine whether the death was natural, or foul play may have been involved.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 951-922-3170.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content