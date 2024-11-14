Dead Body Discovered in Banning Field

The remains of a person were discovered today in a field near a Banning intersection, but the cause of death and the length of time the body was at the location could not be immediately confirmed.

The individual's remains were uncovered shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday near Sunset Avenue and West Wilson Street, just north of Interstate 10, according to the Banning Police Department.

Capt. Brandon Smith said that a landscaping crew cutting at the site encountered the remains and called 911.

"It appears the remains had been there a while,'' Smith told City News Service, adding that due to the level of decomposition, authorities couldn't immediately confirm whether the person was a man or woman.

He said Riverside County Coroner's Office investigators took possession of the body for autopsy, which will likely determine whether the death was natural, or foul play may have been involved.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department at 951-922-3170.