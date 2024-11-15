The City of Palm Springs Experiencing Problems with 911 System

The city of Palm Springs released an alert around midnight on Friday about its 911 system encountering problems.

Officials say it is affecting areas in the city and that callers may receive either a busy signal or reach another police jurisdiction.

They are actively working with their service provider to restore the system and do not have a restoration time.

They add in the meantime if the public has any emergencies in the city of Palm Springs and receives a busy signal to text 911 or call 760-327-1441.

The city will update the community as service is restored.

News Channel 3 has reached out to other agencies across the valley to see if they might be experiencing any system problems.

Indio Police say their systems are currently working.