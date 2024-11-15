Democratic Rep. Jared Golden wins through Maine’s ranked choice voting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has won reelection to Congress. Friday’s outcome marks the third time Golden has won thanks to the lesser choices of some voters under Maine’s ranked choice system. The retabulated votes gave the incumbent Marine Corps veteran a majority over Republican challenger Austin Theriault. The Republican’s campaign had said he would seek a recount, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he’ll demand that now. Maine’s 2nd District is largely rural and known for its lobster fishing and logging. The district has favored President-elect Donald Trump in each of his three elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.