Cathedral City Fires’ emergency response team sessions offer life-saving disaster knowledge

Have you ever wanted to assist first responders on the scene of a disaster?

Cathedral City Fire is offering just that, as it equips the public with life-saving knowledge to assist on-scene major disasters.

The department's Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, aids first responders with incidents when the agency is overwhelmed or in need of assistance.

Skills acquired by those certified include knowledge about fire preparedness and suppression techniques, medical operations, and psychology advice.

The training sessions began on November 16 and will carry through every Saturday of November until November 30 at the Cathedral City Fire Station 2.

Learn more about CERT at this link: https://www.discovercathedralcity.com/event/join-cathedral-citys-community-emergency-response-team-cert-training/2024-11-23/