Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City Fires’ emergency response team sessions offer life-saving disaster knowledge

By
New
Published 12:41 PM

Have you ever wanted to assist first responders on the scene of a disaster?

Cathedral City Fire is offering just that, as it equips the public with life-saving knowledge to assist on-scene major disasters.

The department's Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, aids first responders with incidents when the agency is overwhelmed or in need of assistance.

Skills acquired by those certified include knowledge about fire preparedness and suppression techniques, medical operations, and psychology advice.

The training sessions began on November 16 and will carry through every Saturday of November until November 30 at the Cathedral City Fire Station 2.

Learn more about CERT at this link: https://www.discovercathedralcity.com/event/join-cathedral-citys-community-emergency-response-team-cert-training/2024-11-23/

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content