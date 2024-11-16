Tillis scores 25, UC Irvine defeats Pepperdine 80-62

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis scored 25 points as UC Irvine beat Pepperdine 80-62 on Saturday.

Tillis added 11 rebounds for the Anteaters (4-0). Justin Hohn added 11 points while shooting 4 for 15, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Myles Che shot 1 of 3 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Stefan Todorovic led the Waves (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Pepperdine also got 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks from Boubacar Coulibaly. Moe Odum also put up 12 points and eight assists.

Tillis scored 13 points in the first half and UC Irvine went into the break trailing 35-33. Che scored the final eight points for UC Irvine to finish off the 18-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.