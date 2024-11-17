Some Arab Americans who voted for Trump are concerned about his picks for key positions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Some Arab Americans are expressing concern over Donald Trump’s picks for key positions in his next administration. The picks have been described as a pro-Israel “dream team” by a conservative group that helped with his outreach in the Jewish community. Arab Americans in Michigan helped Trump become the first Republican in over 20 years to win Dearborn, the nation’s largest majority-Arab city. Republicans who helped with Trump’s outreach with Arab Americans say it’s too soon to judge him based solely on the picks for his Cabinet and that he will be the final decisionmaker on policy. The two Trump advisers who led his outreach to Arab Americans have not secured appointments yet in Trump’s next administration.

