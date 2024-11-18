2 are killed and 1 is critically wounded in New York City knife rampage. A suspect is in custody

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a man has carried out a string of stabbings across a swath of Manhattan that killed two people and critically wounded a third. The 51-year-old suspect is in police custody after the attacks Monday morning. Police say he was found with blood on his clothes and the two kitchen knives he was carrying. The suspect’s and victims’ names weren’t immediately released. Police chief of detectives Joseph Kenny says the attacks happened within 2 1/2 hours.

