Joey Acuña concedes race for State Assembly to Jeff Gonzalez

Democrat Jose "Joey" Acuña has conceded the race for the 36th State Assembly District to Republican Jeff Gonzalez.

Acuña shared a statement to News Channel 3 on Monday congratulating Gonzalez on his victory:

“Although many ballots remain to be counted, it’s clear that this election didn’t go our way. I congratulate Jeff Gonzalez and wish him all the best in representing Assembly District 36.



I want to thank our campaign’s supporters who donated, hosted events, knocked on doors, and put out yard signs. We had an incredible team, and I’m eternally grateful for all the hard work that went into this campaign.



We launched our campaign last year with a focus on affordability and making sure the kids who grow up here have access to good schools and opportunities. I will continue that focus and look for new opportunities to make a difference.”

As of Monday morning, Gonzalez, a local business owner and former Marine, leads the race by 4,387 votes.

The 36th Assembly District represents approximately 469,902 people in Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial counties. According to the 2020 census, nearly 70% of the district is Hispanic/Latino.

Coachella Valley cities in the 36th Assembly District includes Indio and Coachella

The seat is held by Eduardo Garcia, who did not to run for reelection after 10 years in the assembly.

Gonzalez is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon.