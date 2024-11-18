Local tribes giving away turkeys to those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, local Coachella Valley indigenous tribes are giving away turkeys to those in need.

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians gave away 15,000 free turkeys Monday morning to 119 pre-selected non-profit groups, churches and charities from across Southern California as part of the tribe’s 38th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program.

Volunteers distributed the turkeys at the Morongo Community Center to pre-selected churches, food pantries, schools, veterans’ groups, homeless shelters and other nonprofit organizations from cities across Southern California, including Banning, Riverside, San Bernardino, Hemet, Temecula, Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert, Mecca, the Coachella Valley, Los Angeles and many other communities. Groups receiving turkeys include Victory Outreach in Banning, Cabazon Elementary School, Janet Goeske Foundation in Riverside, Western Eagle Foundation in Temecula, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Food Pantry and Family Services of the Desert, both in Desert Hot Springs, and many others.

Similarly, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will be donating 2,000 turkeys to local charities to brighten the Thanksgiving holiday for local families at the Tribal Administration Plaza at 1:30 PM.

