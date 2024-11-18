Magic of Lights returns to the Coachella Valley

INDIO, California (KESQ) - The Empire Polo club is jolly and bright! The Magic of Lights drive-through holiday display returns tomorrow through December 29. There are over 2 million light features, and the show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays, and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays.



This is the 3rd annual Coachella Valley Magic of Lights display, and there are promotions for families every night.



• Monday: Veteran and First Responder Night

• Tuesday: Taco Tuesday, show your favorite hot sauce to box office + Double Drive Thru– enjoy the lights again right after you exit

• Wednesday: Santa Paws and PJs, come in your coziest PJs and bring your furry friend!

• Thursday: Spirit of the Season “Dress as your Favorite Holiday Character”

• Friday: Wear your ugly Christmas Sweater

• Saturday: Sports Team Spirit Day – Wear your favorite team jersey!

• Sunday: Seniors Night (55+)



Santa Claus will also be a part of the festivities with photo opportunities at the “Holly Jolly Village.”





Tickets for the seasonal event are on sale now and tickets are priced per vehicle. For a limited time and while supplies last, Santa Saver price starts at $15 per vehicle.



For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/CoachellaValley