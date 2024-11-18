Should women be allowed to fight on the front lines? Trump’s defense pick reignites the debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has reignited a debate that many thought was settled long ago: Should women be allowed to serve their country by fighting on the front lines? The former Fox News commentator has made it clear, in his own book and in interviews, that he believes men and women shouldn’t serve together in combat units. If Hegseth is confirmed by the Senate, he could try to end the Pentagon’s nearly decade-old practice of making all combat jobs open to women. The military services have struggled for years to meet recruiting goals, there’s concern about how the military will fill those jobs if women are excluded.

