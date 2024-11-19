4 monkeys remain free nearly 2 weeks after dozens escaped a South Carolina compound

YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say four monkeys remain free nearly two weeks after a group of 43 escaped from a South Carolina compound that breeds them for medical research. Alpha Genesis chief executive Greg Westergaard says in a statement relayed by police that two more rhesus macaques were recaptured Monday outside the company’s facility. The monkeys made a break for it Nov. 6 after an employee didn’t fully lock their enclosure. Alpha Genesis says the recaptured monkeys are in good health. Westergaard says efforts to catch the remaining escaped monkeys will continue Tuesday. He says they are probably all together in the area next to the company’s property or very close by.

