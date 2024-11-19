One person injured in shooting in Indio Tuesday morning

A person was found with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in Indio, police confirmed.

The person was spotted at around 10:45 a.m. on the 44400 block of Palm Street near Valencia Avenue, according to Ben Guitron, spokesperson for the Indio Police Department.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Guitron said they remain in critical but stable condition.

Guitron noted that officers are working to learn where the shooting originally took place. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Valley CrimeStoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

