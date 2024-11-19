Skip to Content
News

One person injured in shooting in Indio Tuesday morning

KESQ
By
New
Published 4:02 PM

A person was found with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in Indio, police confirmed.

The person was spotted at around 10:45 a.m. on the 44400 block of Palm Street near Valencia Avenue, according to Ben Guitron, spokesperson for the Indio Police Department.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Guitron said they remain in critical but stable condition.

Guitron noted that officers are working to learn where the shooting originally took place. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Valley CrimeStoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content