Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and Democrats’ loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a delicate moment in the U.S. and for the world, President Joe Biden has been notably quiet lately. That silence may be leaving a vacuum. But Biden’s public reticence also underscores a new reality: America and the rest of the world is already moving on. After warning voters for years that a Donald Trump win would be calamitous for American democracy, Biden has had little to say about his concerns for what lays ahead for America. His only public discussion of the outcome of the election came in a roughly six-minute speech in the Rose Garden two days after the election, where he urged people to “see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans” and to “bring down the temperature.”

