Local students recognized for positive behavior

Some local students are recognized with this month's 'Do The Right Thing' award for exhibiting good deeds and positive behavior.

The Greater Palm Springs chapter of Do The Right Thing is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.

Congratulations to Sebastian Navea Robles from Andrew Jackson Middle School, Zoe Karroll-Gonzalez from George Washington Charter School, Phillip Moore from Desert Springs Middle School, Julissa Rocho from Rancho Mirage High School, and Sayra Lara from Mt. San Jacinto High School.

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community. If you know a student who should be recognized, you can nominate them at KESQ.com.