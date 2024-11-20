News Channel 3 Exclusive: First residents moving into Palm Springs Navigation Center

Phase Two of the Palm Springs Homeless Navigation Center is now officially open, with the first residents moving in on Tuesday.

The nearly $40 million Center includes 80 independent housing units, many complete with kitchenettes, where people will live as they work toward moving into permanent housing.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut has been following the project for years and got a sneak peek of the facility right before those first residents arrived.

