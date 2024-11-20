PSP sends travel alert ahead of Thanksgiving holiday week

Palm Springs International sent out a Thanksgiving travel alert ahead of the holiday week.

It was expecting 34,000 passengers during the week of Thanksgiving.

Peak days during the holiday week were expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Sunday following Thanksgiving- with the busiest times between 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

PSP recommended travelers to arrive two hours early to check luggage.

It also wanted to remind travelers that parking would be in high demand.

