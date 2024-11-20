Skip to Content
News

PSP sends travel alert ahead of Thanksgiving holiday week

Pixabay
By
New
Published 10:24 PM

Palm Springs International sent out a Thanksgiving travel alert ahead of the holiday week.

It was expecting 34,000 passengers during the week of Thanksgiving.

Peak days during the holiday week were expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Sunday following Thanksgiving- with the busiest times between 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

PSP recommended travelers to arrive two hours early to check luggage.

It also wanted to remind travelers that parking would be in high demand.

More travel recommendations could be found here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content