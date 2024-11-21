COD tackling food insecurity among college students

Addressing food insecurity many college students face.

It's an increasing problem that impacts them in and out of the classroom.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a survey of over 100 colleges showed that 45% of students experience food insecurity.

College of Desert has food panties at it's Palm Desert and Indio campuses, where students can grab up to 15lbs of food each week. The goal is ensure students can focus on their education without worrying about their next meal.

Jocelyn Vargas, manager of basic needs at COD, says food is important for students' academic success.

"We know that if they’re coming hungry to class, you’re not going to be able to focus, whether it be taking a test or homework assignments” Jocelyn Vargas, COD

She adds the program helps to alleviate some of the struggles associated with the high cost of living.

Next Spring, COD will be conducting a survey to look at the needs of its students and how to best continue to support them.

