‘Movember’ encourages men to have conversations on men’s health issues

"Changing the face of men's health."

That's the mission statement that defines Movember, a movement that works year-round, but is most prominent during November, when men all over the world grow mustaches to raise awareness for men's health issues.

Devin Hollis, the Head of Marketing for Movember, says the mustache is often a conversation starter.

"[That] first week, you know, first week or two, it's pretty gnarly when it comes in. And then immediately it has my own friends and family go, 'Hey, Devin, like, you know, for 11 months you haven't had a mustache. What's going on?” But that opens the door for me to be able to have a conversation about my own self and why I'm supporting it and why my upper lip looks the way it does," Hollis explains.

Those conversations are important, according to Hollis. He says for men suffering from mental health issues, they oftentimes fail to seek help from their support groups or doctors. The same applies for men's cancers, like prostate and testicular cancer, which most men are frequently too uncomfortable to talk to their doctors about.

"You know, we often don't look at the signs on our own body. I think having a conversation with your doctor the moment you think something is off or you feel something is off [is important]," Hollis says. "For testicular cancer, generally, it affects men 25 and younger mostly, but it's easy to spot those signs. And then with prostate cancer, getting yourself tested but obviously for the majority affects men over 40 and have a conversation with your doctor."

According to Movember:

Men will die on average 4.5 years earlier than women and for reasons that are largely preventable

Globally, every minute a man takes his own life

In the US 4 out of 5 suicides represent men

Prostate cancer is more common in Black men and men with African ancestry

1.3 million men diagnosed each year globally

Each year in the US, more than 192,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer

Early detection of prostate cancer is key to treating it

Testicular cancer is the #1 cancer in younger guys, but it's highly curable when caught early

Movember provides several resources for your mental health, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer on its website.

And if you want to help spread awareness for these issues, but aren't able to grow a mustache, Hollis says there's other ways to participate, too.

"Every year in November, men, women, sisters, brothers, entire communities come together to take part in Movember. Efforts to raise funds and awareness for all the issues," Hollis says. "Growing a mustache, one, is obviously our iconic way to get involved and definitely deep rooted in our our history. Another way, you know, walking or running 60 miles, for instance, is popular with my wife and cousin and other family members. And this signifies the 60 miles equals every minute a man passes from suicide globally."

At the end of the day, Movember's goal is simple: encourage conversation and raise awareness about men's health.