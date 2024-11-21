PSPD grant provides anti-theft protections for local businesses

A state grant is providing new security measures for local businesses targeted by retail theft.

The State Budget Act of 2022 provided funding to California police and sheriff departments, probation departments to support law enforcement in preventing organized retail and motor vehicle theft.

Now, Palm Spring businesses can cash in on the assistance by applying for grant money to install anti-theft technology.

For years, News Channel 3 has continued coverage on the Coachella Valley's struggles with organized theft.

Tonight at 6, KESQ looks deeper into the program and if new measures will protect local businesses and owners as promised.