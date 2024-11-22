Crews respond to Friday night fire in Indio Hills area

News Channel 3 was following breaking news after reports of a fire on Friday night.

Calls were first made after 10:00 p.m., after flames were seen behind the property of Superior Ready Mix, off Dillon Road.

The area was described as a surface mining area with lots of hazardous and restricted signs.

News Channel 3 reached out to investigators for more information.

There were no initial reports of injuries - nor any word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this breaking news.