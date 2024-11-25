What you need to know about the FAFSA application, resources available

Students hoping to attend college or trade school starting fall 2025 can now submit applications for financial help.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA, helps students receive grants, scholarships and other forms of aid to attend institutions of higher education.

According to the California School Dash Board, all three Coachella Valley school district saw improvements in college and career and graduation rates during the 2023-24 school year, making FAFSA assistance more important.

The U.S Department of Education had planned to release the FAFSA for the 2025-2026 school year by Dec. 1, but ended up opening it on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Last year, changes mandated by Congress intended to simplify the FAFSA delayed its release and affected its rollout, pushing back college decisions. The issue has been resolved.

Stay with News Channel 3 to find out what resources are available to help complete it.