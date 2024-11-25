Skip to Content
News

What you need to know about the FAFSA application, resources available

By
Published 10:13 AM

Students hoping to attend college or trade school starting fall 2025 can now submit applications for financial help. 

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, FAFSA, helps students receive grants, scholarships and other forms of aid to attend institutions of higher education.

According to the California School Dash Board, all three Coachella Valley school district saw improvements in college and career and graduation rates during the 2023-24 school year, making FAFSA assistance more important.

The U.S Department of Education had planned to release the FAFSA for the 2025-2026 school year by Dec. 1, but ended up opening it on Thursday, Nov. 21. 

Last year, changes mandated by Congress intended to simplify the FAFSA delayed its release and affected its rollout, pushing back college decisions. The issue has been resolved.

Stay with News Channel 3 to find out what resources are available to help complete it.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content