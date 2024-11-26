90-year-old man reported missing in Thousand Palms

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man last seen in Thousand Palms.

Ramon Duran was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. in Thousand Palms on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SILVER ALERT - Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties

Last seen: Ramon Road and Varner Road, Thousand Palms@RSO

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/25EOOxwynO — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 27, 2024

Duran is described as five feet, four inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be on foot. He was last seen wearing a burgundy flannel, dark jeans, a brown/red hat, black shoes, and eyeglasses.

If seen, you are urged to call 9-1-1.