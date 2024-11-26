Skip to Content
News

90-year-old man reported missing in Thousand Palms

CHP
By
Published 4:33 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man last seen in Thousand Palms.

Ramon Duran was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. in Thousand Palms on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Duran is described as five feet, four inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be on foot. He was last seen wearing a burgundy flannel, dark jeans, a brown/red hat, black shoes, and eyeglasses.

If seen, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content