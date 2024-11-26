Greater Palm Springs tourism and hospitality industry honored at Champions of Hospitality Gala

More than 800 hospitality professionals, students, and their families from across the Coachella Valley gathered to celebrate the spirit of Greater Palm Springs tourism at the annual Champions of Hospitality Gala.

The gala was held Monday evening at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

The event, presented by Visit Greater Palm Springs, brought together the local hospitality community and highlighted the profound impact of tourism employees on local businesses and visitors.

The gala not only honored individuals and organizations that embody the innovative spirit of Greater Palm Springs' tourism industry but also served as a fundraising initiative for the Greater Palm Springs Tourism Foundation, raising more than $117,000 through sponsorships, silent auctions, and donations.

Additionally, the foundation awarded $35,000 in college scholarships to deserving students, fostering the next generation of hospitality leaders.

There were over 250 nominations across various categories.

Recognitions included the Hospitality Awards for exceptional customer service and the Rising Star Awards for individuals making significant contributions early in their hospitality careers.

SPECIAL AWARDS:

The Oasis Award for Sustainability: Recognizes initiatives in eco-friendly tourism. Winner: The Packhouse at Aziz Farms, Mark and Nicole Tadros.

The Santa Rosa Diversity Award: Highlights efforts promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry. Winner: Greater Palm Springs NACE, DEI Committee and Kayla Kruger, Thompson Palm Springs.

The San Jacinto Award: Presented to individuals who champion the region’s unique attractions and support community values. Winner: Andrew Cooper, La Quinta Resort & Club; Rob Hampton, Palm Springs Convention Center; and Patrick Klein, The Gardens on El Paseo.

The Palm Award for Visitor Experience: Honors those who elevate the Greater Palm Springs brand. Winner: Acrisure Arena and Timothy Esser, Tour de Palm Springs.

The Spirit of Tourism Award: The evening's highest honor, celebrates a leader's impact on the destination's economy and quality of life. Winner: Living Desert Zoo & Gardens. This prestigious award was presented in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the region's economy through innovative conservation tourism efforts, their dedication to preserving and showcasing the unique biodiversity of the desert ecosystem, and their role as an educational and cultural hub for both residents and visitors. The Living Desert's ongoing efforts to inspire a love for nature while promoting sustainability have made them an integral part of Greater Palm Springs’ identity as a world-class destination.

As part of the Champions of Hospitality celebration, a heartfelt tribute video honored the late Tony Bruggemans for his unparalleled contributions to Palm Springs' hospitality community. Following the video, CSUSB student Diego Rendon was announced as the recipient of the first Tony Bruggemans Scholarship.

The gala concluded with a surprise Visionary Leader Award, presented by the Joint Powers Authority (JPA), to Visit Greater Palm Springs President & CEO Scott White.

2024 CHAMPION OF HOSPITALITY AWARD WINNERS LIST

HOSPITALITY AWARD Awarded for enriching the overall visitor experience by providing exceptional customer service and hospitality.

Attractions | Tours Champion Elisa Escobar, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Steve Fraire, Power Baseball and California Winter League Marjorie ”MarMar” Love-Krooms, Escape Room Palm Springs



Boutique or Hot Springs Hotel Veronica Gutierrez Gonzales, The Springs Resort & Spa Kim Hudson, Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis



Full Service Hotel Champion Gina Ayala, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Brandi Jones, Hilton Palm Springs



Resort Hotel Champion Victor Castillo, La Quinta Resort & Club Louis Delgado, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage Clara Flores, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells Sandra Gonzalez, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa



Restaurant | Bar Champion Carlos Argumedo, FARM and Front Porch Jose Martinez Flick, Parker Palm Springs Crystal Perez, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage Luis Ramos, Lulu California Bistro Leslie Vondra, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa



Retail Champion Maricruz Gutierrez-Ortiz, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Lizette Suarez, Destination PSP



Select Service Hotel Champion Nancy Gonzalez, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Palm Desert/Millennium Juana Ramirez, Hampton Inn & Suites Palm Desert



Vacation Rental Champion Celine Rocha, ACME House Company Gabriela Ruiz, Palm Desert Vacation Properties



Venue Champion James Fauscette, Palm Springs Convention Center David Grothe, Acrisure Arena



Wellness | Spa Champion Daniela Lopez, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa



OASIS AWARD

Recognized for leading in sustainable tourism practices.

The Packhouse at Aziz Farms, Mark and Nicole Tadros

PALM AWARD VISITOR EXPERIENCE

Honored for inspiring visitors by delivering high-quality guest services and unique experiences.

Acrisure Arena

Timothy Esser, Tour de Palm Springs

RISING STAR AWARD

Presented to an individual who has worked in hospitality or tourism less than 5 years, or is under 40 years of age, and has contributed to the promotion of travel, tourism, and hospitality in Greater Palm Springs.

Madalyn Botello, Wally’s Desert Turtle

Miles Kochackis, Hotel Paseo

Danielle Lauriente, Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas

Ashley Ortega, Eventis Destination Services

Mike Tolle, Encore Global at The Palm Springs Convention Center

SAN JACINTO AWARD

Presented to individuals that champion the region’s unique attractions and support community values.

Andrew Cooper, La Quinta Resort & Club

Rob Hampton, Palm Springs Convention Center

Patrick Klein, The Gardens on El Paseo

SANTA ROSA DIVERSITY AWARD

Awarded for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the local hospitality industry.

Greater Palm Springs NACE, DEI Committee

Kayla Kruger, Thompson Palm Springs

SPIRIT OF TOURISM AWARD

Recognized for outstanding dedication and commitment to advancing tourism in Greater Palm Springs.

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

For a complete list of nominees and more information, visit www.gpstourismfoundation.com.