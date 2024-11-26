Koonce and Jessup score 17 apiece as Cal Poly beats Grambling 82-79

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Owen Koonce and Isaac Jessup scored 17 points apiece in Cal Poly’s 82-79 victory over Grambling on Tuesday.

Ernest Ross hit a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to pull Grambling to 80-79. Jarred Hyder sealed it for Cal Poly with two free throws with three seconds left.

Koonce also had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (4-4). Jessup added seven rebounds. Hyder finished with 13 points and seven assists.

The Tigers (1-5) were led in scoring by Antwan Barnett, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Grambling also got 17 points from Chilaydrien Newton. Ross finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.