Skip to Content
News

Parking at Palm Springs airport remains limited, check availability online

FlyPSP
By
Published 6:05 PM

Parking at the Palm Springs International Airport remains limited after it was full Tuesday afternoon.

As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, lots A B, and C are now LIMITED while D is OPEN.

That wasn't the case earlier today as all the lots were full. Officials were directing vehicles to the overflow lot with shuttle service.

Airport officials said parking availability can be monitored in real-time at http://flypsp.com.

Officials also shared some tips for the busy Thanksgiving travel week:

  • ARRIVE EARLY: 2 hours early to check bags, 90 mins to carry on
  • PEAK TIMES: 10 AM – 2 PM is our busiest time, so plan ahead

It's also suggested that you consider rideshare/taxi options for a smoother journey.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on holiday travel.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content