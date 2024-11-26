Parking at Palm Springs airport remains limited, check availability online

Parking at the Palm Springs International Airport remains limited after it was full Tuesday afternoon.

As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, lots A B, and C are now LIMITED while D is OPEN.

That wasn't the case earlier today as all the lots were full. Officials were directing vehicles to the overflow lot with shuttle service.

Airport officials said parking availability can be monitored in real-time at http://flypsp.com.

Officials also shared some tips for the busy Thanksgiving travel week:

ARRIVE EARLY: 2 hours early to check bags, 90 mins to carry on

PEAK TIMES: 10 AM – 2 PM is our busiest time, so plan ahead

It's also suggested that you consider rideshare/taxi options for a smoother journey.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on holiday travel.